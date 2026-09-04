Indian brand Mivi introduces its first 5G smartphone

The well-known Indian technology company has announced the official launch date for its first-ever smartphone, the Mivi One 5G. According to ixbt.com, the presentation of the new device is scheduled for September 24 of this year, and this gadget is expected to be a significant step for the brand in the mobile communications market. This is reported by news from Ixbt.com.

The manufacturer has officially confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and will support modern 5G networks. However, the company is keeping the exact chip model a secret for now. Experts speculate that the energy-efficient Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor may have been chosen as the heart of the device.

Appearance and design features

According to the initial official images released by the company, the Mivi One 5G will be presented in a green body. In line with modern design trends, the gadget features a flat back panel and softened, precisely crafted corners.

The main visual highlight of the smartphone is its camera module. The lenses are arranged vertically, featuring two large circular lenses with an elongated LED flash next to them. No information has been provided yet regarding other color versions of the device.

Design and popular analogs

The exterior of the Mivi One 5G has caught the attention of many analysts and users. In particular, its design has sparked discussions for its resemblance to one of Apple's latest flagships, the iPhone 16. This indicates high market demand for similar aesthetics and comfortable ergonomics.

Technical capabilities and test results

As the launch date approaches, a new device with the index Mivi MVNOE has appeared in the Geekbench benchmark database. According to these test results, the smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, 6 GB of RAM, and runs on the Android 16 operating system.

Modifications with 4 GB and 8 GB of RAM have also been recorded in the database. However, Mivi has not yet officially confirmed that these devices belong to the One 5G series. The company is expected to clarify all remaining details in the coming days.