Emergency on Glinka Street: Hokimiyat issues an official statement regarding gas leak

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Emergency on Glinka Street: Hokimiyat issues an official statement regarding gas leak

The capital's hokimiyat provided official information regarding the gas leak incident on Glinka Street in Tashkent's Yakkasaroy district. The city administration stated that it fully understands the concerns of residents and capital guests, emphasizing that the main goal is not only to eliminate the consequences of the incident, but also to inspect the condition of utility networks and strictly ensure that such dangerous situations do not happen again.

What is the cause of the accident? Analysis of the underground pipeline and accumulated gas

Initial technical inspections conducted by special services revealed the following details:

  • Defect in the 219 mm diameter pipe: Natural gas leaking from the underground 219 mm diameter gas pipeline accumulated in a nearby heating network (teploset) chamber, causing the emergency situation;

  • Cracks in a 375 sq. cm area: It was found that gas was leaking from several points in an area of approximately 375 square centimeters (15×25 cm);

  • Experts investigation: All industry profile experts are thoroughly investigating the root causes of the gas leak and all circumstances that arose.

Measures being taken: Opening of the road and initiated criminal case

The hokimiyat and relevant law enforcement agencies are taking a number of urgent measures regarding the incident:

  • Road surface to be restored: Once engineering inspections and repair works are fully completed, the damaged asphalt pavement will be promptly restored, and the street will be reopened for traffic in the near future;

  • Criminal case opened: A criminal case has been officially initiated regarding this emergency situation, and prompt investigative actions are currently underway;

  • Strict legal assessment: Based on the results of the investigation, a legal assessment will be given to the actions of all guilty persons who failed to comply with safety rules;

  • Continuous monitoring: The capital's hokimiyat keeps the process under constant control until the situation on this street is fully normalized.

In your opinion, what additional control measures should be introduced to ensure the safety of underground communications and gas networks on the capital's central streets? What should be the responsibility of utility services in preventing such accidents? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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