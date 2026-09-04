Philips S7221 5G Announced: 120 Hz Display and 5700 mAh Battery

·24·Technology
Philips S7221 5G Announced: 120 Hz Display and 5700 mAh Battery

The Philips brand has expanded its new line of budget smartphones by officially introducing the Philips S7221 5G model, which supports 5G networks. According to ixbt.com, the new device attracts attention by offering modern technical specifications at an affordable price and is aimed at intensifying competition in the mid-range segment. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch liquid crystal (LCD) display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, providing a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels and smooth visuals. This screen offers users high comfort while viewing content and navigating the interface.

Performance and Hardware

The device's core performance relies on the Unisoc T8200 processor, built on a 6nm process. The chipset includes two Cortex-A76 cores and six energy-efficient Cortex-A55 cores, with the Mali-G57 MC2 accelerator handling graphics tasks.

Buyers are offered two RAM configurations: 6 GB or 8 GB. Internal storage is 128 GB for all versions, allowing for flexible usage based on needs. The device runs on the modern Android 16 operating system out of the box.

Camera and Battery Capabilities

Regarding photography, the new model is equipped with a 64 MP main camera and a 16 MP front camera. This provides sufficient capabilities for daily tasks and quality shots.

The smartphone's autonomous operation is powered by a massive 5700 mAh battery. A convenient USB Type-C port is used for charging, making it easier to use.

For security, a fingerprint scanner is located on the side of the body. The device also supports dual SIM cards, 5G networks, dual-band Wi-Fi, and stereo speakers for quality sound. The body is protected against dust and moisture according to the IP64 standard.

For now, the model has been released in the Indian market, where the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is priced at 20,499 rupees, or approximately 215 USD.

PhilipsSmartphonesUnisocAndroid 165G
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