Traveling to Moscow for a Thai Visa: Trips to Bangkok Become More Complicated for Uzbeks

·19·World
Traveling to Moscow for a Thai Visa: Trips to Bangkok Become More Complicated for Uzbeks

The procedure for traveling to Thailand, one of the most popular tourist destinations for citizens of Uzbekistan, has unexpectedly become significantly more complicated. Our compatriots applying for an official electronic visa (E-visa) to enter the country are now required to travel in person to the Thai Embassy in Moscow, Russia, to pay the visa fee. This inconvenient procedure is causing widespread complaints and questions among tourists and tourism industry representatives.

Electronic application and payment requirement in Moscow: What does the consulate say?

Uzbekistan's According to reports from the Consulate General in Bangkok and media outlets, the new rules include the following important aspects:

  • Mandatory prior processing: Uzbek citizens planning to travel to Thailand must fill out a special questionnaire via the official Thai electronic visa portal before their trip;

  • Embassy payment in Moscow: After filling out the form in the online system, it is indicated that the consular fee payment process must be carried out directly at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Thailand located in Moscow, the capital of the Russian Federation;

  • Currency and payment method: It is reported that visa fees at the embassy are accepted only in US dollars;

  • Additional costs and inconvenience: In Uzbekistan Due to the lack of a Thai diplomatic mission and the absence of a remote payment system, tourists are facing the risk of travel expenses and loss of time.

Abolished privileges for 93 countries and the Central Asian context

The actions of Thai authorities are explained by the strengthening of migration and security rules:

  • Visa-free regime abolished: The Thai government has officially abolished the simplified visa-free regime that previously applied to 93 countries, including Russia and Central Asian states;

  • Exception in the region: Among the Central Asian republics, only citizens of Kyrgyzstan have retained a preferential regime as a special exception;

  • Likelihood of a decrease in tourist flow: Following the requirement for additional flights or complex logistics to obtain a visa, it is expected that the flow of Uzbek travelers will shift to alternative visa-free countries (e.g., Malaysia, Indonesia, or Vietnam).

Why do you think the Thai government made it mandatory to visit the embassy in Moscow instead of accepting payments via online bank cards? Will such a logistical barrier completely dampen the interest of Uzbek tourists in this country? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

ThailandUzbekistanVisaTourismTravel
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

2.1-meter shark leaves fisherman on the brink of death2.1-meter shark leaves fisherman on the brink of deathToday, 13:56“Outbreak of a Dangerous Disease”: Plague Infection Detected on the Russia-Mongolia Border“Outbreak of a Dangerous Disease”: Plague Infection Detected on the Russia-Mongolia BorderToday, 11:46Nepal flood damage reaches $2.56 billion: details of the disasterNepal flood damage reaches $2.56 billion: details of the disasterToday, 11:05100 Billion Cubic Meters of Gas to China: Russia Launches New Far East Pipeline100 Billion Cubic Meters of Gas to China: Russia Launches New Far East PipelineToday, 10:54“Ukraine has already lost”: American politician makes sensational statement“Ukraine has already lost”: American politician makes sensational statementToday, 10:44Trump gives unexpected response regarding invitation of Putin to G20 summit in the USTrump gives unexpected response regarding invitation of Putin to G20 summit in the USToday, 10:37
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Giant Boa Climbed an Electric Pole and Died From Electrocution
Giant Boa Climbed an Electric Pole and Died From Electrocution
Joyful Game of Mud-Covered Village Children Conquers Social Media
Joyful Game of Mud-Covered Village Children Conquers Social Media
2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight
2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight
More than 91,000 rubber ducks released into the Chicago River
More than 91,000 rubber ducks released into the Chicago River