Traveling to Moscow for a Thai Visa: Trips to Bangkok Become More Complicated for Uzbeks

The procedure for traveling to Thailand, one of the most popular tourist destinations for citizens of Uzbekistan, has unexpectedly become significantly more complicated. Our compatriots applying for an official electronic visa (E-visa) to enter the country are now required to travel in person to the Thai Embassy in Moscow, Russia, to pay the visa fee. This inconvenient procedure is causing widespread complaints and questions among tourists and tourism industry representatives.

Electronic application and payment requirement in Moscow: What does the consulate say?

Uzbekistan's According to reports from the Consulate General in Bangkok and media outlets, the new rules include the following important aspects:

Mandatory prior processing: Uzbek citizens planning to travel to Thailand must fill out a special questionnaire via the official Thai electronic visa portal before their trip;

Embassy payment in Moscow: After filling out the form in the online system, it is indicated that the consular fee payment process must be carried out directly at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Thailand located in Moscow, the capital of the Russian Federation;

Currency and payment method: It is reported that visa fees at the embassy are accepted only in US dollars;

Additional costs and inconvenience: In Uzbekistan Due to the lack of a Thai diplomatic mission and the absence of a remote payment system, tourists are facing the risk of travel expenses and loss of time.

Abolished privileges for 93 countries and the Central Asian context

The actions of Thai authorities are explained by the strengthening of migration and security rules:

Visa-free regime abolished: The Thai government has officially abolished the simplified visa-free regime that previously applied to 93 countries, including Russia and Central Asian states;

Exception in the region: Among the Central Asian republics, only citizens of Kyrgyzstan have retained a preferential regime as a special exception;

Likelihood of a decrease in tourist flow: Following the requirement for additional flights or complex logistics to obtain a visa, it is expected that the flow of Uzbek travelers will shift to alternative visa-free countries (e.g., Malaysia, Indonesia, or Vietnam).

Why do you think the Thai government made it mandatory to visit the embassy in Moscow instead of accepting payments via online bank cards? Will such a logistical barrier completely dampen the interest of Uzbek tourists in this country? Leave your thoughts in the comments!