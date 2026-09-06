Father and 2 sons go missing in Charvak

A father and his two sons drowned in the Charvak reservoir located in the Bostanliq district of Tashkent region. The tragedy occurred on September 2. This was reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the reports, three people — a father and his two sons — were riding in a boat. They went to an area where swimming is prohibited and entered the water without life jackets. Following this, all three of them drowned.

Upon receiving the report, EMERCOM diver-rescuers arrived at the scene. Search operations were carried out in an area within a radius of approximately 2–2.5 kilometers of the water basin.

Necessary forces and equipment were involved in the rescue operations. It was noted that the large area and depth of the reservoir are complicating the search efforts.

Search operations regarding the incident are currently ongoing.