Indonesian capital covered in ash, main international airport halts flights

Anak Krakatau, one of Indonesia's most famous and dangerous volcanoes, has erupted again with powerful explosions, sending thick clouds of ash and fine dust toward the capital, Jakarta. On September 6, alarming images circulated on social media showing the sky over the multi-million metropolis blanketed in a layer of dust. The natural disaster paralyzed operations at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, the country's main air gateway. The event has sparked fears among residents of a repeat of the devastating tsunamis that claimed hundreds of lives in 1883 and 2018.

Ash particles in the Jakarta sky and the danger under city lights

The situation in the capital changed drastically within a few hours:

Ash particles suspended in the air: Videos shared on Jakarta's popular city page 'JKT Spot' clearly showed fine volcanic ash particles suspended in the air, illuminated by streetlights at night;

Cloud spread by the wind: Despite the volcano being located far away, atmospheric currents drove the volcanic ash directly toward the city center;

Health threat: Experts remind that such micro-particles are extremely dangerous for human respiratory tracts and lungs, urging the population to wear medical masks outdoors.

Aviation paralysis: Over 30 flights halted at Soekarno-Hatta

The volcanic eruption dealt a heavy blow to the country's transport system:

Temporary closure of the main airport: According to ANTARA the national news agency of Indonesia, the country's largest airport, Soekarno-Hatta, temporarily suspended arrivals and departures due to ash covering the airspace and reduced visibility;

Over 30 flight schedules disrupted: Due to safety requirements, more than 30 international and domestic flights were canceled or diverted to alternative routes;

Engine danger: Experts decided not to resume flights until conditions are completely safe, as volcanic ash can instantly disable aircraft engines if ingested into turbines.

Terror in the Sunda Strait: Memories of the 1883 and 2018 tsunamis

Anak Krakatau is not just an ordinary volcano; it is the source of some of the most horrific disasters in history:

Geographic map: The volcano is located in the strategically important Sunda Strait, between the islands of Java and Sumatra;

Heir to Krakatoa: It emerged at the site of the historic Krakatoa volcano, which shook the entire planet in 1883, was heard thousands of kilometers away, and triggered a global tsunami;

The 2018 tragedy: Not long after, in December 2018, a portion of Anak Krakatau collapsed into the sea, causing a sudden, devastating tsunami that claimed the lives of hundreds of people along the coast.

Do you think the current reactivation of Anak Krakatau could trigger a new destructive tsunami and global natural disasters like in 2018? How do you view the fact that humanity remains helpless in the face of such nature's wrath even in the age of modern technology? Leave your thoughts in the comments!