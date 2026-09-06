Mysterious tragedy in Istanbul: Serhat Mustafa Kılıç found dead in his home

A heavy loss has shaken Turkey and international cinema fans alike. Talented actor Serhat Mustafa Kılıç, who won the hearts of millions through famous Turkish series and films, was found dead in his Istanbul home. Police have launched a large-scale investigation into the mysterious death of the 51-year-old artist, who had not been in contact with his loved ones for several days.

3 days of silence and a cold scene in the living room: How did the incident happen?

According to information released by the famous Turkish Milliyet publication, the details of the incident are as follows:

Loss of contact: The 51-year-old actor had stopped answering phone calls and had not been in touch with anyone since September 3rd;

The apartment in Nurtepe and the opened door: A concerned female acquaintance went to Serhat Kılıç's home in the Nurtepe district of Istanbul. After receiving no response to the doorbell, she opened the door with her own key and entered;

Heavy silence in the armchair: Inside the house, the actor was found sitting motionless in an armchair in the living room, and emergency services and police were immediately notified;

Medical conclusion: The medical team that arrived at the scene confirmed that the actor had already passed away; law enforcement agencies have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

From the Cannes podium to the series “Söz”: Serhat Kılıç's rich creative legacy

Serhat Mustafa Kılıç held a special place in Turkish cinematography with his unique charisma and high-level acting skills:

Cannes Festival top prize: The actor played a complex dramatic role in the film “Winter Sleep” (Kış Uykusu) by world-renowned director Nuri Bilge Ceylan. This film was awarded the most prestigious prize in the world of cinema — the “Palme d'Or” (Palme d'Or) at the Cannes Film Festival;

The character Çolak in the series “Söz”: He captured the hearts of viewers not only in Turkey but also in Uzbekistan and CIS countries through his portrayal of the powerful villain Çolak in the famous series “Söz” (Söz);

Master of drama and comedy: Furthermore, he skillfully portrayed Ergun Plak in the series “Seksenler” (Seksenler) and Salih Bozok, a close associate of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in the historical feature film “Veda” (Veda).

Which of Serhat Mustafa Kılıç's roles did you like the most — the dangerous Çolak from “Söz”, his performance in the Cannes-winning “Winter Sleep”, or his character in “Seksenler”? What are your thoughts on this unexpected tragedy? Leave your comments and condolences below!