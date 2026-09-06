Passenger who caused a disturbance on a plane was taped to his seat

·26·World
Passenger who caused a disturbance on a plane was taped to his seat

On a flight from Dallas to Newark in the USA, American Airlines a passenger caused a disturbance, insulted a flight attendant, and attacked other passengers. Following this, several passengers restrained him and tied him to his seat using tape and plastic zip ties. This was reported by the "Bild" publication.

According to reports, the man was behaving like an intoxicated person. He shouted inside the plane, spoke about Jesus Christ and hell, and began insulting the flight attendant.

Later, the situation escalated further. The passenger hit the person sitting next to him and pushed a woman who tried to intervene to stop the conflict.

After that, several passengers managed to restrain him together. They tied the man to his seat with tape and plastic zip ties so he could not move.

Due to the disturbance, the plane changed its route and made an emergency landing in Baltimore. There, the police apprehended the unruly passenger. Afterward, the plane continued its flight to Newark.

American Airlines confirmed that the plane made an emergency landing due to the unruly passenger. The company stated that it does not tolerate violence or aggressive behavior on board. An investigation is currently underway regarding charges of assault and disturbing the public peace against the individual.

A similar incident occurred just yesterday in Kazakhstan as well. A passenger on the Almaty—Aktau flight was removed from the plane after hinting that there were explosives in his luggage.

During the inspections, no prohibited items were found in his luggage. However, a case for minor hooliganism has been initiated against the citizen.

AviationAmerican AirlinesIncidentTravelSafety
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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