Scientists discover why memory deteriorates with age

Scientists have found that memory deterioration with age is not simply related to the "deletion" of information. According to a new study, instead of accurately reconstructing specific details of certain events over time, the brain begins to mix them up with general categories. This process can lead to an increase in memory confusion. The study was published in the journal Cerebral Cortex.

The study was conducted by Binghamton University scientists Destaw Mekbib and Ian McDonough. It involved 61 volunteers aged 18–74. They were divided into three groups: 17 young participants aged 18–30, 21 middle-aged participants aged 50–60, and 23 older participants aged 61–74.

During the experiment, participants were shown various faces paired with objects or landscapes. Later, they were asked to recall which specific object or landscape was associated with a particular face. During this process, their brain activity was monitored using functional MRI.

The researchers focused on the activity of the hippocampus, which is crucial for memory. After the brain receives new information, the hippocampus reactivates these memory traces. In young people, this process helped reconstruct precise memories. In older participants, however, the exact same reactivation was in some cases associated with selecting the wrong object or landscape.

According to the results, young participants completed an average of 36 percent of the tasks correctly. In the 50–60 age group, this figure was 24 percent, and in the 61–74 age group, it was 20 percent. The study observed that associative memory accuracy decreases with age.

Interestingly, the researchers note that memory-related changes do not appear only in old age. Binghamton University scientists emphasized that a significant decline in memory accuracy can manifest around the age of 50. Therefore, middle age may be a critical transitional period for brain and memory function.

According to the scientists, this mechanism itself is not a bad thing. The human brain's ability to draw general conclusions from various events helps in making decisions in daily life. The problem arises when, with age, general perceptions begin to crowd out specific details.

The researchers hope that these results will help distinguish normal age-related memory changes from other serious cognitive problems in the future, as well as aid in developing methods aimed at maintaining memory accuracy.