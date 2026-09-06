Famous Egyptian TV presenter sentenced to death

On September 5, the Cairo Criminal Court sentenced prominent Egyptian TV presenter and art producer Sara Khalifa and 11 other defendants to death. They were found guilty of forming an organized criminal group involved in the production and sale of narcotics. This was reported by Al Jazeera.

According to the investigation, the defendants imported raw materials used for drug manufacturing and organized the illegal production and sale of these substances within Egypt. They were also charged with unlicensed possession of firearms and ammunition.

During searches conducted by law enforcement agencies, more than 750 kilograms of narcotics and raw materials intended for their production were confiscated. Two apartments equipped as drug laboratories, as well as illegal weapons and ammunition, were also discovered.

This case has been widely covered in Egyptian media under the name "The Great Drug Case" . In the trial involving a total of 28 defendants, 12 people were sentenced to death, 9 others received life imprisonment, and 7 defendants were acquitted.

Sara Khalifa was arrested in Cairo in April 2025. She previously hosted TV programs and was known as a media personality in Egypt.

Khalifa and the other defendants have the right to appeal the verdict.