Arbeloa's Fulham defeated by Crystal Palace — A 2-3 thriller

In a London derby during the 3rd round of the Premier League, Fulham hosted Crystal Palace and suffered a painful 2-3 defeat. Despite taking the lead twice during the match, the hosts failed to hold on to even a draw, marking a deep crisis in the new season under Spanish manager Alvaro Arbeloa, who took the helm in the summer of 2026.

Twice squandered leads and defensive chaos

The clash at Craven Cottage provided spectators with intense action and a goal fest:

Squandered advantage: Fulham took the initiative twice during the match, but in both instances, they lacked the composure to stop the opponent's counter-attacks;

The Eagles' resilient strike: Visiting Crystal Palace did not give up even while trailing, increasing the tempo in the second half to snatch victory at the end (2-3);

Defensive issues: Arbeloa's side conceded another 3 goals, exposing glaring errors in their defensive line.

0 points in 3 rounds: Concern at 19th place

The new season is becoming one of the worst starts in the Londoners' Premier League history:

3 consecutive defeats: Fulham lost all three opening rounds of the championship — previously falling to Chelsea (2-3) and Sunderland (0-1);

Pressure at 19th place: Without a single point yet, Arbeloa's team occupies the dangerous 19th spot in the league table;

Only win in the cup: The only positive result for the 'Whites' this season remains a big victory (3-0) over lower-league side Wimbledon in the EFL Cup.

Anfield test ahead: Next opponent Liverpool

Alvaro Arbeloa's managerial position is under heavy scrutiny from the very first rounds:

Tough trip to Liverpool: A more serious test awaits Fulham in the 4th round of the Premier League — the team will visit one of the giants, Liverpool, on September 12;

Need for tactical changes: Experts emphasize that if Arbeloa does not quickly restore defensive discipline, the trip to Anfield could further deepen the team's crisis.

Do you think Alvaro Arbeloa can fix Fulham's defensive errors and lead the team out of the relegation zone, or is another defeat inevitable away to Liverpool on September 12? What caused Fulham to lose after leading twice? Leave your thoughts in the comments!