Secret negotiations in Moscow: Putin received Trump's envoys at the Kremlin

US President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived unexpectedly in Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. Traveling in a motorcade of official Russian luxury Aurus cars, the American negotiators were received at the Kremlin to discuss Trump's new initiatives to end the war in Ukraine. At the conclusion of the talks, Putin asked them to convey his gratitude to Trump, noting that Moscow is pleased to work with the American mediators. The next destination for Trump's envoys is expected to be Kyiv.

“Welcome, peacemakers!”: The reception in Moscow and the Aurus motorcade

The steps of the US delegation in the Russian capital were organized with special diplomatic attention:

Landing at Vnukovo and Dmitriev's post: The plane carrying Trump's special envoys landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport at 12:52 PM. They were personally greeted by the Russian President's special representative and head of the RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, who posted a photo with them on the X social network, writing: “Welcome to Moscow, peacemakers!”

Movement in “Aurus”: The American guests were provided with a motorcade of special Aurus limousines and cars intended for Russia's high-ranking officials to travel around the city;

Full composition at the Kremlin: During the official negotiations held at the Kremlin on September 5, not only the head of state but also presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev participated directly from the Russian side.

“It is comfortable for us to work with you”: Putin's gratitude to Trump and the 6th negotiation

The dialogue between the Russian leader and the US representatives began in a fairly warm atmosphere:

Words of gratitude to Trump: At the beginning of the meeting, Vladimir Putin asked to convey his sincere wishes and gratitude to Trump: “We are grateful to Mr. Trump for his efforts to contribute to resolving the Ukrainian crisis. For Russia, it is very comfortable and productive to communicate with the Witkoff and Kushner team”;

Security guarantee: The Russian President announced that Moscow would create all conditions to ensure the safety of peace negotiations and all international mediators participating in them;

6th consecutive meeting: It is known that this was the sixth consecutive meeting between Vladimir Putin and the American group of negotiators regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, and diplomatic relations are continuing consistently.

Trump's mysterious peace initiative and the road to Kyiv

The true essence of the visit and the next geopolitical steps are generating great interest:

Undisclosed peace plan: On the eve of the visit Donald Trump had announced that his envoys would present a special initiative in Moscow to stop the war, but the details and terms of the plan are being kept secret; the Kremlin press service also did not fully disclose the content of the discussions;

Trip to Kyiv after the Kremlin: After the motorcade left the Kremlin gates, the next destination for Witkoff and Kushner is expected to be Kyiv — they may also present these peace proposals to Ukrainian officials;

Diplomatic pressure: Through this mediation mission, the Trump team is making a serious effort to move the conflict into an active political negotiation arena.

Do you think Donald Trump's envoys can bring Vladimir Putin and the Kyiv leadership to a compromise? Could the fact that Witkoff and Kushner are heading directly to Ukraine after the Kremlin be a decisive turning point leading to the end of the war? Leave your thoughts in the comments!