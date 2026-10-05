Man suspected of abusing a 10-year-old child found dead in Jizzakh

In the Jizzakh region, a 53-year-old man suspected of sexually abusing a 10-year-old child for two months has been found dead. According to preliminary information, the suspect was found dead, having committed suicide in an unfinished building on October 4, one day after he was declared wanted.

According to reports, the victim was a close relative of the suspect's spouse. A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident, and investigation and inquiry activities are underway.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered to determine the circumstances surrounding the suspect's death. Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating all details of the incident.

Portal24.uz has sent an official inquiry to the Prosecutor General's Office regarding this case, but no response had been received from the agency by the time this report was published.

The investigation is ongoing. A final legal assessment of the incident will be provided based on the results of the investigation and the evidence collected.