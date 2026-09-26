Prosecutor General takes personal control of case regarding rape of 5-year-old girl in Namangan

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Prosecutor General takes personal control of case regarding rape of 5-year-old girl in Namangan

A criminal case has been initiated regarding an act of sexual violence committed against a minor at a state preschool educational institution in Uchkurgan district, Namangan region. The investigation into this case has been placed under the personal control of the Prosecutor General. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

As reported, in September 2026, the Investigation Department of the Uchkurgan District Internal Affairs Department initiated a criminal case on the incident under Article 118 of the Criminal Code (rape) and Article 112 (threat of murder or use of violence).

As part of the investigation, a preventive measure of "detention" was applied against the suspect. Currently, the criminal case has been transferred to the proceedings of the Namangan Regional Prosecutor's Office, and investigative actions aimed at clarifying all aspects of the incident are ongoing.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, supervision over the investigation of this case has been established personally by the Prosecutor General. It has been mandated that the investigation be conducted comprehensively, fully, and impartially, and that the rights and legitimate interests of the minor victim be protected.

At the same time, it was emphasized that if any circumstances related to involvement in the crime, concealment of the occurred events, or failure by responsible officials to properly perform their duties are identified, a legal assessment will be given to them in accordance with the established legislative procedure.

Additional information regarding the results of the investigation will be provided in the manner prescribed by law.

Namangan regionUchkurgan districtSexual violenceProsecutor General's Office
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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