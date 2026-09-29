Photo of the suspecting of sexual violence against a 5-year-old girl in Namangan spreads (photo)

·56·Society
Photo of the suspecting of sexual violence against a 5-year-old girl in Namangan spreads (photo)

It was previously reported that sexual violence was committed against a 5-year-old pupil at a state preschool educational institution in Uchkurgan district, Namangan region. The 52-year-old K.M., suspected of committing this crime, was detained in a procedural manner and a court applied a preventive measure in the form of custody against him.

Currently, photographs of the suspect are spreading on social networks. Also, in a conversation with the girl's mother, it was reported that K.M.'s wife offered her money in exchange for withdrawing her statement.

In the comments on social networks, many users emphasize that a strict punishment within the framework of the law should be applied to the suspect. Some observers wrote that the punishment for such crimes should serve as a warning factor for others.

At present, preliminary investigative actions on this criminal case are ongoing. The suspect is not considered guilty until his guilt is proven by a legally effective court verdict.

Portrait of an elderly person with short hair on a white background.
Namangan regionUchkurgan districtK.M.sexual violence
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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