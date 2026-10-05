Severe crime against a 10-year-old child exposed in Jizzakh

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Severe crime against a 10-year-old child exposed in Jizzakh

It was revealed that sexual violence was committed against a 10-year-old child in Jizzakh over the course of two months. The suspect, fearing legal consequences, subsequently died. Currently, pre-investigation checks and other procedural actions regarding the situation are being conducted by the prosecutor's office and internal affairs bodies.

As it turned out, a 53-year-old man repeatedly committed sexual violence against a 10-year-old child who was a close relative of his wife. It is reported that the situation lasted for two months.

One of the most severe aspects is the information that the suspect threatened to harm the child if he reported what was happening to others.

A criminal case has been initiated against the suspect

According to the Internal Affairs Directorate of Jizzakh region, a criminal case has been initiated over this incident under Part 4 of Article 119 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Information was provided that the suspect had previously been convicted under Article 169 of the Criminal Code.

Within the framework of the criminal case, he was summoned to the Jizzakh city prosecutor's office. Worried about the legal consequences, the man attempted to hide from the internal affairs officers.

The suspect subsequently died

According to information, a search was announced for the 53-year-old man on October 3.

As a result of operational-search activities, he was found dead on October 4 in an unfinished building belonging to him.

The circumstances of his death are also being investigated in a separate manner.

The investigation into the case continues

At present, inquiry actions regarding this incident are being continued by the Jizzakh city prosecutor's office and internal affairs bodies.

During the investigation, all circumstances of the event, details of the crime committed against the child, and other important aspects are expected to be given a legal assessment.

In such cases, the most important issue is ensuring the safety and rights of the victimized child. Sexual violence committed against a minor poses an extremely serious threat to society, and every report of such crimes must be thoroughly examined by competent authorities.

If the official investigation results and additional information on this case are published, legal clarity will be brought to the event based on them.

JizzakhJizzakh City Prosecutor's OfficeInternal Affairs DirectorateSexual violence
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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