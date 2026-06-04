Officials in Bakhmal Caught Attempting to Sell Driver's Licenses

The fight against all forms of corruption in our country continues relentlessly and uncompromisingly. Those who hinder societal development, violate the rule of law, and abuse their official positions will inevitably face punishment commensurate with their actions. One such swift and decisive operation was carried out in the Bakhmal district, one of the picturesque areas of the Jizzakh region.

A high-level special operational measure was organized through the cooperation of the Bakhmal District Department of the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the Prosecutor General's Office and other law enforcement agencies. During this planned operation, a major fraud and bribery crime in the sector was prevented.

Colluding officials fell into the trap

It was revealed that heads of agencies with significant authority had succumbed to their greed and engaged in illegal activities. D.O., the head of the Sharof Rashidov District Department of the Inspection for Supervision over the Agro-Industrial Complex (Uzagroinspection), and A.Sh., the chief specialist of the same department, conspired to commit a crime.

Using their official powers, they promised citizen A.T. to forge (obtain) a special "tractor-driver" license granting the right to operate agricultural, reclamation, and road construction machinery without any difficulties or exams.

Intended amount: In exchange for this illegal service, they demanded from the citizen 3.8 million sums .

Moment of arrest: The officials were caught red-handed by law enforcement officers with physical evidence at the very moment they were receiving the specified amount of money through an intermediary citizen, F.A., to complete their plan.

Rule of law: Criminal case initiated

Today, our laws are equal for all, and no one can escape liability. Immediate legal measures were taken regarding this egregious corruption case.

Persons who committed the crime Article of the Criminal Code Current status Department Head D.O. and Chief Specialist A.Sh. Article 210 (Bribery) Criminal case initiated, investigation underway

Currently, intensive investigative actions are being carried out to determine whether these individuals are involved in other similar crimes and to provide a full legal assessment of the situation.

Editorial opinion: Obtaining the right to operate a tractor or other heavy construction machinery without proper knowledge and skills, in exchange for money, can lead to terrible accidents endangering human lives on streets or in fields tomorrow. Therefore, those who jeopardize public safety for the sake of greed will not go unpunished.

Always follow the hottest events in our country, the fight against crime, and the most objective and selected news about our lives with us on the Zamin pages!