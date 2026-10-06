Driver who operated bus with open doors punished in Tashkent

Disciplinary action was taken against a bus driver in Tashkent who left the doors open while the bus was in motion. This was reported by "Toshshahartransxizmat" JSC.

As it turned out, an appeal circulated on social media regarding a bus driver failing to comply with passenger safety requirements. Officials investigated this incident.

During the inspection, it was revealed that on October 4, driver O.E. operated a technically sound bus without closing its doors while in motion. Furthermore, he violated the requirements specified in his job description.

In connection with the incident, a disciplinary penalty was applied to the driver. Pursuant to order No. 88 dated October 5, a fine amounting to 10 percent of his monthly salary was imposed.

"Toshshahartransxizmat" stated that supervision over passenger safety, bus operation rules, and drivers' responsible approach to their service duties will be intensified.

Meanwhile, the management of Bus Depot No. 12 apologized to passengers for the inconvenience caused. The enterprise has tightened control measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.