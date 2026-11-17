An individual attempting to illegally obtain funds by abusing their official position has been exposed in Tashkent. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs' press service, a mahalla chairman in the Yashnobod district was arrested while accepting money in exchange for allocating a building to an entrepreneur.

Operational measure and its details

It was determined that the mahalla chairman, born in 1988, gained the trust of a citizen engaged in business and promised to allocate space in a building belonging to the Yashnobod district for business operations and to process the necessary contracts. In return, he demanded 900 US dollars.

To combat this offense, a special operational measure was conducted jointly by officers from the Corruption and Crime Control Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Operational-Search Department, the State Security Service, and the Uchtepa district branch of the Department for Combating Economic Crimes. As a result, the mahalla chairman was apprehended with material evidence while receiving the demanded funds.

Incident details Data and indicators Identity of the offender Mahalla chairman born in 1988 Location of the incident Yashnobod district, Tashkent city Amount demanded 900 US dollars Agencies involved MIA, SSS, and Department officers

Criminal case and investigation

Strict measures have been taken by the competent authorities regarding this incident, and a criminal case has been initiated under Article 168, Part 4, Clause "g" (fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Investigation activities are currently ongoing.

In your opinion, what other strict measures should be taken to prevent such cases of corruption committed by mahalla chairmen and responsible officials? Leave your thoughts in the comments!