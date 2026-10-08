Disciplinary action taken against bus driver who drove with open doors

Disciplinary action has been taken against a driver in Tashkent who operated a moving bus with its doors open. This incident was investigated by "Toshshahartransxizmat" specialists following a complaint left by one of the passengers on social networks.

The inspection revealed that on October 4, 2026, O. E. D., while driving a technically sound bus, moved with the doors open. By doing so, the driver violated the requirements of his job description.

Based on the revealed situation, disciplinary action was applied to the driver. In accordance with order No. 88 dated October 5, 2026, a fine in the amount of 10 percent of his monthly salary was imposed on him.

The management of bus depot No. 12 apologized to passengers for the inconvenience caused.

"Toshshahartransxizmat" stated that passenger safety and compliance with bus operation rules are under constant control. Control measures have been strengthened to prevent such incidents.