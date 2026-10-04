60-year-old intoxicated man leaves wedding and hijacks a bus

·5·Society
60-year-old intoxicated man leaves wedding and hijacks a bus

In the Angor district of Surkhandarya region, a 60-year-old man who left a wedding in a drunken state committed an unusual crime. He hijacked a bus belonging to the improvement department and drove it all the way to another district.

As it turned out, the man had attended a wedding and consumed alcoholic beverages. When he went outside, he saw an "Isuzu" bus parked nearby.

The bus belonged to the Angor District Improvement Department. After bringing the workers to their destination, the driver had left the bus door open and gone over to them. The key was also left inside the vehicle.

A short time later, the driver noticed that a stranger was driving the bus away. He failed to stop him in time and immediately called "102".

Following this, internal affairs officers launched a search operation. The bus was intercepted and stopped in the territory of the Muzrabot district.

It was reported that during the escape, the man even drove the bus in the oncoming traffic lane. In court, he pleaded guilty and stated that due to being drunk that day, he could not fully remember his actions.

The court found the man guilty of vehicle hijacking. He was sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment.

SurkhandaryaAngorIsuzubus hijacking
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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