US President Donald Trump gave an unexpected response to a question about whether Iranian drones could personally attack him. While speaking with reporters at the White House, instead of expressing concern for his own safety, the president told the questioning reporter: "If they target me, you'll be gone too. Be careful."

Trump's remarks were made on November 16 on the South Lawn of the White House, just before he departed for a trip to the Philippines and China. The president's sharp and somewhat sarcastic reply drew even greater attention against the backdrop of reports regarding security threats linked to Iran.

What did the journalist ask Trump?

The journalist asked the president if he was concerned that Iranian drones might personally target him.

Trump, however, turned the question around and responded directly to the journalist:

"I'm worried about you. Because if they target me, you'll be gone too. Be careful."

This exchange took place during a brief press briefing in front of the White House before the president boarded his helicopter. As Trump answered questions from reporters, he reacted to the inquiry about the situation with Iran and his own security in this manner.