Trump's sharp response to a journalist: "If they target me, you'll be gone too!"
US President Donald Trump gave an unexpected response to a question about whether Iranian drones could personally attack him. While speaking with reporters at the White House, instead of expressing concern for his own safety, the president told the questioning reporter: "If they target me, you'll be gone too. Be careful."
Trump's remarks were made on November 16 on the South Lawn of the White House, just before he departed for a trip to the Philippines and China. The president's sharp and somewhat sarcastic reply drew even greater attention against the backdrop of reports regarding security threats linked to Iran.
What did the journalist ask Trump?
The journalist asked the president if he was concerned that Iranian drones might personally target him.
Trump, however, turned the question around and responded directly to the journalist:
"I'm worried about you. Because if they target me, you'll be gone too. Be careful."
This exchange took place during a brief press briefing in front of the White House before the president boarded his helicopter. As Trump answered questions from reporters, he reacted to the inquiry about the situation with Iran and his own security in this manner.
What reports have circulated about an assassination plot against Trump?
Recently, reports have emerged that US and Israeli intelligence services have exchanged information regarding potential Iranian attack plans against high-ranking American officials.
Some media reports stated that Israeli intelligence, the Mossad, had warned the US Central Intelligence Agency about the possibility of Iran using drones to carry out an assassination attempt against Donald Trump and other high-ranking Americans.
A previous investigation by Reuters also reported that Israel had repeatedly warned the US about potential Iranian assassination plots against Trump. However, it was noted that American intelligence could not independently verify this information.
Therefore, it is not accurate to interpret such reports as confirmed attack plans. The existence of an intelligence warning does not imply that an attack is imminent.
Why has the risk related to Iranian drones returned to the agenda?
Trump's statement coincided with a period of heightened tension in the Middle East and an escalation in the confrontation between Iran and the US.
Reports circulated on November 16 also mentioned that Iran had attempted to attack American military facilities in Bahrain using drones. Bahraini officials stated that the drones had been intercepted.
Incidents like these are increasing concerns regarding the security of US military and diplomatic facilities in the region. At the same time, American officials continue to assess potential threats and take countermeasures.
Are Trump's words a joke or a serious warning?
The president's response carries a tone of dark humor and a sharp warning. Although he advised the journalist to think about their own safety, this remark cannot be taken as confirmation that a specific attack plan by Iran exists.
Furthermore, Trump's response does not disclose all information regarding his personal security. The president's reaction to the question about the threat of an attack against him has sparked yet another topic of discussion in the political and media landscape.
So far, there is no officially confirmed information about a specific assassination plot that could be carried out against Trump using drones. However, the tension between the US and Iran, intelligence warnings, and military incidents in the region show that high-level security issues remain at the top of the agenda in Washington.
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