Three mechanics fined in Tashkent over dirty bus

·2·Society
Three mechanics fined in Tashkent over dirty bus

In Tashkent, three on-duty mechanics have been fined 10 percent of their monthly salaries because the sanitary condition of bus No. 66 did not meet requirements. This was reported by "Toshshahartransxizmat" JSC.

As noted, on October 13, criticism was voiced on Telegram regarding the interior condition of bus with fleet number 205, belonging to the "Bus Depot No. 12" branch. This bus operates on route No. 66 "Yoldosh 17 microdistrict – Tashkent Railway Station".

After the complaint was investigated, the bus was thoroughly washed at a washing station upon returning from its route. The interior was also cleaned using special detergents in accordance with sanitary requirements.

Regarding the identified shortcomings, explanatory work was conducted with on-duty mechanics H. D., R. V., and U. A., and written explanations were taken from them. Afterward, a fine of 10 percent of their monthly salaries was applied to the three employees.

"Toshshahartransxizmat" JSC stated that measures are being taken to continuously monitor the sanitary condition of buses, provide comfortable services to passengers, and prevent the recurrence of such situations.

The "Bus Depot No. 12" branch apologized to passengers for the inconvenience caused.

Toshshahartransxizmat JSCbus No. 66sanitary conditionBus Depot No. 12 branch
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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