7 citizens who got lost in Greater Chimgan rescued (video)

·1·Society
7 citizens who got lost in Greater Chimgan rescued (video)

A dangerous situation arose for holidaymakers in the picturesque and rugged terrain of Bostonliq district, Tashkent region, on Greater Chimgan mountain. On October 11, 7 citizens who climbed the mountain slopes for a hike lost their way due to adverse weather conditions and complex terrain, becoming unable to descend on their own.

As a result of prompt search-and-rescue operations carried out, all citizens were safely escorted to a secure area in a timely manner, and no one sustained any injuries in the incident.

Snowy and slippery trails: How the rescue process unfolded

Footage from the scene clearly shows that the conditions on the mountain slope deteriorated sharply and movement became extremely difficult:

  • Snow-covered dangerous slopes: Since snow fell in the upper part of the mountain, the ground became slippery, making independent movement by the tourists nearly impossible;

  • Use of special equipment: Rescuers used special mountaineering gear and ropes to guide the citizens across dangerous steep slopes, carefully lowering them down while tied to one another;

  • Temporary shelter in a mountain cave: It turned out that until help arrived, the tourists had to take refuge in natural caves and rock crevices beneath steep cliffs to protect themselves from the cold wind.

Important reminder for mountain tourists

With the arrival of autumn, temperatures in mountainous areas drop rapidly, and unexpected snowfall and fog are often observed. Therefore, specialists urge citizens to strictly follow these safety rules:

  • To thoroughly check the weather forecast before heading to the mountains;

  • Not to venture onto unfamiliar and complex routes without a qualified guide;

  • To always keep warm clothing, comfortable specialized footwear, and communication devices ready.

Thanks to timely measures taken, the health of the rescued citizens is good, and they did not need medical assistance.

Greater ChimganBostonliq districtTashkent regionRescue operations
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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