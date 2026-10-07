Five people get lost in the mountains at night in Akhangaran

Five citizens who went to the mountains to rest in the Akhangaran district of Tashkent region lost their way at night and needed the help of rescuers. They were found after several hours of searching and brought down to a safe area.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, at 19:37 on October 4, a report was received by the "112" system that five people resting in the mountainous area of Chinor neighborhood had gotten lost.

Following this, the rescuers of the "Beshkol" duty station of the "Kamchik" special rescue department immediately started search operations.

As a result of the search, at 00:31, the lost citizens were located. The rescuers brought them down to a safe area and later sent them to their places of residence.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urged citizens to take precautions before traveling to mountainous areas. In particular, it was recommended to check weather forecasts, pre-determine the route of movement, and strictly follow safety requirements.