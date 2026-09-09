Body of one of the family members who drowned in Charvak found

On September 2, a father and his two sons drowned in the Charvak reservoir in the Bostanliq district of Tashkent region. They had entered the water without life jackets in an area where swimming is prohibited while riding a boat.

According to reports, one of the family members suffered a cramp in the water and began to drown. First his father, and then his second son, went into the water to rescue him. As a result, all three drowned. The boat driver also attempted to save them, but was unable to do so. A woman and their sister were also on the boat at the time of the incident.

Emergency Ministry divers and rescuers were deployed to the scene, and large-scale search operations were launched. The depth of the reservoir and the vastness of the search area complicated the efforts. Additional forces from the Syrdarya and Jizzakh regions were also involved in the search.

During the search operations today at 13:02, the body of one of the drowned citizens was found. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported this.

Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing.