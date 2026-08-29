24 hours under the mud: A 94-year-old elderly woman was miraculously rescued in Nepal (Video)

Following the terrible natural disaster in Nepal — severe floods and landslides — a dramatic rescue operation took place that shook mass media and social networks around the world.

A state nursing home located in Rasuwa district was engulfed by a violent flood and completely destroyed. The only survivor among the residents of this institution was 94-year-old Gunakeshari Bokhara (in some sources Guna Mayya Bokhara).

Salvation in an excavator bucket: The fortitude of the rescuers

As a result of the collapse of the nursing home, the elderly woman was trapped under thick mud, silt, and concrete pieces for nearly 24 hours:

Search and discovery: Police and rescue teams conducting search operations in the Tupche area of Nuwakot district found the woman alive among the muddy debris;

Unusual rescue method: Considering the elderly woman's age and physical condition, heavy construction equipment — an excavator bucket — was carefully used to safely extract her from the dangerous mudflow;

Condition and hospitalization: Covered entirely in mud and in severe shock, the 94-year-old victim was immediately rushed to Chakra Dev Hospital. Doctors successfully saved her life.

The scale of the disaster in Nepal: Over 5,000 military personnel mobilized

Continuous heavy rains caused unprecedented disasters in the mountainous regions of the country: