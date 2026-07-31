Satyress Introduces Threehalves Robot for Hazardous Rescue Operations

·45·Technology
Satyress Introduces Threehalves Robot for Hazardous Rescue Operations

California-based startup Satyress has unveiled an unusual robot named Threehalves designed to operate in natural and man-made disaster environments. According to Ixbt.com, this two-meter-tall device is intended for tasks in zones with fires, landslides, and collapsed buildings that endanger the lives of rescuers, and it can replace humans in extreme conditions. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The innovative robot features a unique "centaur" design. Its upper body resembles a human, while the lower part consists of a four-legged platform that ensures stability in difficult-to-pass areas. This structure allows the machine to move while maintaining balance even on the most complex terrains.

Modular Structure and Control

Threehalves operates under operator control rather than being fully autonomous. This ensures accurate and safe decision-making in emergency situations. The robot also supports a modular construction.

Engineers have made it possible to quickly install various tools such as a chainsaw, drill, and screwdriver instead of interchangeable arms. All replaceable parts consist of unified modules, which significantly simplifies the process of repair and re-equipment right in the field.

Transportation and Safety Measures

Special attention was paid to logistics during the project's development. Thanks to a design that folds conveniently for transport, two such robots can fit at once into the bed of a standard pickup truck with a length of approximately 1.7 meters.

Safety issues are also under strict control. The machine can be stopped instantly by a special command from the operator. As a backup measure, a pneumatic emergency blocking system is provided — when activated, the robot immediately locks physically in place.

For now, Satyress has not disclosed information regarding the price of the new device and the dates for its commercial release. Nevertheless, this technology is expected to be an important step in increasing the efficiency of rescue operations in the future.

RoboticsRescue OperationsTechnologiesAINews
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