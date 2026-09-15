«I made a mistake»: Jasur Umirov falls under MIA and MoES control due to dangerous water stunt

Famous Uzbek show business figure and singer Jasur Umirov has fallen under strict law enforcement control following a dangerous video that sparked widespread discussion on social media. Recently, a video clip surfaced online showing the artist driving a speedboat at high speed in an open body of water with his minor child, completely ignoring basic safety rules and without wearing life jackets, which provoked sharp public outrage. In connection with this incident, officers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MoES) and the Department for Ensuring Safe Tourism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (Tourism Police) held a special preventive conversation with the singer and provided official explanations regarding the rules of movement on the water.

Following the conversation with law enforcement officers, Jasur Umirov fully admitted his mistake and sent a video message to his fans. Recalling a recent incident where three members of one family drowned due to swimming without life jackets, he expressed deep regret for his actions and announced that he had deleted the dangerous video from the network. So, what safety requirements did the famous singer violate, what measures were taken by the MoES and the tourism police, and what rules must parents never forget near bodies of water?

«High speed without a life jacket»: The video that caused a stir online

Key details of the rule violation involving the singer:

Endangering a child's life: The circulated footage showed Jasur Umirov riding a speedboat at high speed with his son without any life jackets;

Sharp public reaction: Social media users criticized the complete disregard for the child's safety and demanded strict measures from responsible authorities;

Prompt prevention: Officials from the MoES and the MIA Tourism Police responded to the situation immediately, summoned the artist, and conducted a preventive explanatory session on the rules of operating water transport.

«Hearing that 3 people died made me very sad»: Jasur Umirov's confession

In his message to fans and the public, the singer openly admitted his mistake:

Discussions and admission of fault: «Recently, I posted a video on Instagram of me and my son on a speedboat, and it sparked a lot of discussion. Because we were operating without life jackets. Our people saw this and told me I made a mistake», — Umirov said;

Reminder of the September 2 tragedy: The artist mentioned the recent tragic accident on the water: «I heard that on September 2, a family drowned and three people died. It turned out they also went into the water without life jackets. Seeing this made me extremely sad and scared»;

The video was deleted: «MoES and MIA officers came and explained that this was wrong. I understood my mistake and immediately deleted the video from the network. I strongly advise you never to make such a mistake», — the singer emphasized.

Strict requirements in water bodies: Rules every citizen must know

Experts remind the following regarding the use of water transport:

Life jacket — a mandatory tool: When riding a speedboat, jet ski, boat, or catamaran, every citizen, regardless of age, must wear a special life jacket;

Child safety: It is strictly forbidden to take minors onto water transport without special children's life jackets;

Severe consequences: In the event of a sudden jolt or collision of high-speed boats, the passenger's chances of surviving in the water without a jacket drop sharply.

This incident involving Jasur Umirov has become an important lesson, showing once again not only to celebrities but to every parent that one must not be careless about the lives of their children near the water.

In your opinion, how do public figures sharing videos on social media without following safety rules affect young people — are preventive conversations alone sufficient for such cases, or should fine measures also be applied? Do you think it is necessary to further tighten control against moving in water bodies without life jackets? Leave your comments and share this instructive article so that all parents and loved ones are aware!