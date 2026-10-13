Wanted auto-crane found on one of the streets of Nukus

According to the enforcement document issued by the Chimboy Interdistrict Economic Court dated September 29, 2025, which was under the proceedings of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, it was established to recover a debt of 2.3 billion soums from the debtor LLC "B.M.Q" in favor of the claimant JSCB "Asakabank".

During the enforcement proceedings, it was revealed that the debtor owned a "ZOOMLION QY26VF" model auto-crane, and a search was declared for it by the department's state enforcement officer.

During a raid conducted on October 6 of this year by the Search Division of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau Directorate of the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Road Patrol Service officers, the special machinery belonging to the debtor was found moving along one of the central streets of Nukus and placed in a special impound lot.