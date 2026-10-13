Wanted auto-crane found on one of the streets of Nukus

·75·Society
Wanted auto-crane found on one of the streets of Nukus

According to the enforcement document issued by the Chimboy Interdistrict Economic Court dated September 29, 2025, which was under the proceedings of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, it was established to recover a debt of 2.3 billion soums from the debtor LLC "B.M.Q" in favor of the claimant JSCB "Asakabank".

During the enforcement proceedings, it was revealed that the debtor owned a "ZOOMLION QY26VF" model auto-crane, and a search was declared for it by the department's state enforcement officer.

During a raid conducted on October 6 of this year by the Search Division of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau Directorate of the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Road Patrol Service officers, the special machinery belonging to the debtor was found moving along one of the central streets of Nukus and placed in a special impound lot.

Compulsory Enforcement Bureau of the Republic of KarakalpakstanLLC B.M.QJSCB AsakabankZOOMLION QY26VF auto-crane
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Two Uzbek citizens on the run for 9 years after committing crimes detained in TurkeyTwo Uzbek citizens on the run for 9 years after committing crimes detained in Turkey7 October 12:27Wanted vehicle detained to recover 216 million UZS credit debtWanted vehicle detained to recover 216 million UZS credit debt16 September 16:08Inspection in the metro: three wanted individuals apprehendedInspection in the metro: three wanted individuals apprehended14 July 12:22Wanted "Volkswagen" car found and placed in impound lotWanted "Volkswagen" car found and placed in impound lot9 September 17:24Wanted "Gentra" car found and placed in impound lotWanted "Gentra" car found and placed in impound lot8 September 11:31Famous Uzbek blogger and fighter «Maxa.dxb» faces arrest in KazakhstanFamous Uzbek blogger and fighter «Maxa.dxb» faces arrest in Kazakhstan19 August 18:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?