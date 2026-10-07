Two Uzbek citizens on the run for 9 years after committing crimes detained in Turkey

Two citizens of Uzbekistan who were on the international wanted list have been detained in Turkey. One of them had been wanted since 2017, meaning for almost 9 years. The second individual was also put on the international wanted list in connection with a criminal case involving fraud.

As it turned out, the two citizens were located and detained in Istanbul. They were subsequently handed over to the authorized bodies of Uzbekistan in the established manner. Appropriate investigative and other procedural actions are currently underway against them.

Person wanted since 2017 also detained

One of the individuals detained in Istanbul is F.F.N.

He had been wanted since 2017 on charges of committing a crime related to robbery under Article 164, Part 3 of the Criminal Code of Uzbekistan.

Thus, his nearly nine-year search ended with his detention in Turkey.

The second wanted person, A.M.A., was placed on the international wanted list on charges of committing a crime related to fraud under Article 168, Part 3 of the Criminal Code of Uzbekistan.

He was also identified and detained in Istanbul as a result of operations carried out in cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

Two citizens handed over to Uzbekistan

According to the Consulate General in Istanbul, the two detained citizens were handed over to the authorized bodies of Uzbekistan in the prescribed manner.

Relevant investigative and procedural actions are currently continuing against them. Therefore, the final legal assessment regarding the guilt of these individuals will be determined by the results of the investigation and trial proceedings.

Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkey continues

As the Consulate General in Istanbul emphasized, cooperation between the authorized agencies of Uzbekistan and Turkey continues in combating crime, identifying persons on the international wanted list, and preventing them from evading responsibility.

The recent incident also demonstrates that the process of identifying internationally wanted persons and handing them over to Uzbekistan continues within the framework of this cooperation.

In particular, the identification of a citizen in Istanbul who had been wanted since 2017 after almost nine years became one of the most notable aspects of the incident.

Being on the wanted list does not close the case, no matter how many years pass

This situation once again highlights the essence of international searches. The fact that an individual has left the country does not automatically terminate the search against them.

On the contrary, through cooperation between the authorized agencies of various states, the processes of identifying, detaining, and handing over wanted persons in the established manner continue.

In the recent case in Istanbul, F.F.N. was located after nearly nine years of searching, and A.M.A., who was on the international wanted list, was also detained.

Now, investigative and procedural actions for both cases will continue in Uzbekistan. The final decision regarding the charges against them will be made in the manner established by law.

The passage of years does not cancel a search: the detentions in Istanbul showed that efforts to identify wanted persons through international cooperation are ongoing.