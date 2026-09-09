Wanted "Volkswagen" car found and placed in impound lot

Search operations were carried out by the Search Department of the Tashkent Regional Administration of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement in order to ensure the execution of enforcement documents.

As a result of the conducted operational-search measures, a "Volkswagen" brand car belonging to a citizen with debt under 1 enforcement document was located, detained in the established manner, and placed in a penalty impound lot.

The total amount of debt under these enforcement documents is 169,449.0 thousand soums. Currently, measures are being taken to put the car up for auction in the prescribed manner.

The Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement reminds citizens of the necessity to fulfill the obligations specified in enforcement documents in a timely and voluntary manner.