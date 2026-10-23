In Aqqurgan, a mortgaged building was sold for 1 billion 499 million soums to cover credit debt

Based on the writ of execution issued by theanchored Interdistrict Civil Court of Akhangaran, an enforcement document regarding the recovery of a total of 1,139,263.2 thousand soums in credit debt from the debtor "S.S." LLC and co-debtor B.E. in favor of the claimant JSCB "O‘zsanoatqurilishbank", as well as levying execution on the mortgaged property—a non-residential building belonging to B.E. located in the "Birlik" neighborhood, Aqqurgan district, Tashkent region—was received by the Tashkent Regional Directorate of the Bureau for enforcement proceedings, and enforcement actions were initiated.

During the conducted enforcement actions, due to the failure of the debtor and the owner of the mortgaged property to fulfill the requirements of the enforcement document, the mortgaged property belonging to B.E., indicated in the writ of execution, was seized in order to recover the credit debt, with a warning that execution would be levied on this mortgaged property in case of non-payment of the debt.

Despite this, since the debtor and the mortgaged property owner failed to pay the credit debt, pursuant to the decision of the inspector of the Special Important Enforcement Proceedings Department of the Tashkent Regional Directorate of the Bureau, the said mortgaged property was put up for sale via an electronic online auction and sold for 1,499,553.0 thousand soums.

The funds obtained from the sale were transferred in favor of the claimant JSCB "O‘zsanoatqurilishbank", and the enforcement proceedings on the document were practically concluded.