Wanted "Gentra" car found and placed in impound lot

Search operations were carried out by the Search Department of the Syrdarya Regional Administration of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau in order to ensure the execution of enforcement documents.

As a result of the operational search measures conducted, a wanted "Gentra" brand car belonging to a citizen with debts under 91 enforcement documents was identified, detained in accordance with the established procedure, and placed in an impound lot.

The total amount of debt under these enforcement documents is 50,800,000 soums. Currently, measures are being taken to put the car up for auction in the prescribed manner.

The Compulsory Enforcement Bureau reminds citizens of the necessity to fulfill the obligations specified in enforcement documents on time and voluntarily.



Syrdarya Regional Administration of the Bureau