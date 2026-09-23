Baking is a respected profession, but duty towards children must not be forgotten

The wanted person was found at a bakery. This time, MIB officers went to the market bakery not to buy bread, but to search for a father who has been evading the financial support of his children for several years.

During operational search activities conducted by officers of the Namangan regional administration of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau, it was found that a citizen indebted for alimony payments was at a bakery.

The location of the search operation was an ordinary bakery. However, there was a matter much more important than the "daily chores" here. We are talking about a father who has been running away from fulfilling his alimony obligations set for the support of his children.

Compulsory Enforcement Bureau officers determined the debtor's whereabouts and took measures to escort him in accordance with the established procedure within the framework of enforcement proceedings. The debt amounted to 31 million soums.

Alimony is not just a debt. It is an obligation related to a child's daily needs, clothing, education, food, and future.

Therefore, evading child support is not "postponing" an obligation, but delaying a child's rightful due.

This situation once again demonstrates the necessity of making alimony payments on time and complying with the requirements set in enforcement documents.