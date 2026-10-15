Class teacher in Andijan loses position following fight between three schoolgirls

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Class teacher in Andijan loses position following fight between three schoolgirls

A fight broke out between three schoolgirls at school No. 11 in the Altinkul district of the Andijan region. Following the incident, the class teacher, who failed to properly control the situation in the classroom, was relieved of her duties. This was reported by Dilfuza Sobirova, the press secretary of the Ministry of Preschool and School Education.

According to the ministry, the incident occurred on October 13 at around 14:00 during a break. A disagreement arose between three schoolgirls, which escalated into a fight.

Regarding this situation, a discussion was held with the participation of officials from the district Department of Preschool and School Education, a prevention inspector, the school administration, and the students' parents.

Based on the results of the discussion, appropriate documents were drawn up against the students' parents under Article 47 of the Administrative Responsibility Code. This article relates to the failure of parents to fulfill their obligations regarding the upbringing and education of their children.

In addition, due to shortcomings in controlling the classroom environment and student behavior, class teacher Sh.N. was dismissed from her position.

Andijan regionAltinkul districtschool No. 11Dilfuza Sobirova
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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