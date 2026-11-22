Students from Kashkadarya continue to record high results in the international education arena. This time, Khushnudbek Nosirov, a 10th-grade student at the Presidential School in Karshi, managed to achieve the maximum score of 1600 on the international SAT exam.

The SAT is one of the standardized tests used for applying to foreign higher education institutions, especially universities in the USA. It evaluates students' knowledge in mathematics as well as reading and writing. The highest possible result on the exam is 1600 points.

Khushnudbek's achievement is also joyful news for the Kashkadarya education system. Notably, he is not the only student in the region to have recorded a maximum result on the SAT exam.

Previously, Murodjon Khalimov, an 11th-grade student at a specialized school in the Koson district, also scored 1600 points on the SAT.

Thus, two school students from Kashkadarya have recorded the highest result in the prestigious international exam. This demonstrates the youth's thirst for knowledge and their potential to compete on an international scale.