A road traffic accident involving five eighth-grade students occurred in the Toyloq district of the Samarkand region. The student driving the Lacetti car crashed into a tree on the side of the road. As a result of the accident, one of the children died in the hospital, reports Gazeta.

The incident took place on November 13 at approximately 01:30 on a road outside the village. According to the Samarkand Regional Preschool and School Education Department, all the children in the car were students of School No. 15.

Following the road accident, the injured students were taken to the hospital. One of them passed away at the hospital. The remaining children received medical attention and were discharged home.

According to the regional Road Safety Department, one of the students was driving the car. He crashed into a mulberry tree on the side of the road. A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident, and investigation activities are ongoing.

The article notes that violations related to allowing minors to drive cars still occur in Uzbekistan. Murodbek Sherliyev, head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Road Safety Department, stated that in 2025, nearly 2,500 cases involving 14–16-year-olds being allowed to drive cars were identified. As a result of these incidents, 44 people died and 101 were injured.

On May 25 of this year, the day of the last bell, 238 cases of students driving cars were recorded across the country.

Furthermore, in February, a BMW driven by a 10th-grade student in Tashkent struck a traffic police inspector. The inspector died as a result of this accident.