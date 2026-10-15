Deputy mayor of Tashkent district caught taking a bribe — operational footage (video)

Law enforcement agencies in Tashkent region have uncovered another major corruption crime. The deputy khokim (mayor) of Tashkent district was caught red-handed while receiving a bribe of 25,000 US dollars from an entrepreneur.

A criminal case has been initiated against this individual, and a pretrial detention measure has been applied.

25 thousand dollars for auction sales and "assistance"

According to the investigation data, the deputy mayor abused his official position and gained the entrepreneur's trust:

Promise of 1 hectare of land: He promised to have a 1-hectare land plot on the khokimiyat's balance put up for auction through his acquaintances in the State Assets Management system and help win it for the entrepreneur;

Requested amount: He demanded $25,000 in cash from the entrepreneur for his "services".

Operational footage: The word "BRIBE" under ultraviolet light

During the operational operation, the official was detained at the moment of receiving the money:

Physical evidence examined: Operational photos show the counting of 100-dollar bills that were specially treated with chemicals by officers;

The writing exposed: When checked under ultraviolet light beams, the pre-applied luminescent inscription "BRIBE" clearly appeared on the money, and traces of chemicals were also detected on the suspect's hands.

What charges are being brought?

In connection with the incident, a criminal case has been initiated against the deputy district mayor under serious articles of the Criminal Code:

Article 168, Part 4 (Fraud): If committed on an extremely large scale or by using official position — it provides for a fine from 400 to 600 times the base calculation amount or imprisonment from 8 to 10 years ;

Article 28, 211, Part 3 (Complicity in bribery): For instigating or organizing the giving of a bribe on an extremely large scale, the accused may be sentenced to imprisonment from 10 to 15 years.

Investigative actions are currently ongoing, and the presence of other individuals involved in the case is being checked.