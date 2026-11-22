Expensive cars, luxurious homes, travels, happy families, and people who are always smiling... Watching Instagram pages, one might feel that others' lives are perfect while their own is ordinary. But one truth must not be forgotten: on social media, people do not show their entire lives, but rather the parts they want others to see.

Today, millions of people post various moments of their daily lives on Instagram. Someone shows off their new car, another displays their dinner at an expensive restaurant, and someone else showcases their vacation abroad with their family.

When we see such photos and videos, we sometimes start comparing our own lives to theirs. Questions arise like, "Why don't I have such opportunities?" or "Why are others always happy while I live with problems?"

In reality, the scene visible on the screen does not provide a complete reflection of a person's life. The reality behind the frame is often very different from what we imagine.

Only the most beautiful moments of life are shown on Instagram

A person's life does not consist only of holidays, travels, joyful meetings, and successes. Everyone has worries, financial difficulties, disagreements, fatigue, and unlucky days.

However, such situations are rarely shown on social media.

For example, a person might post dozens of photos from their trip abroad. But they might not say anything about how long they saved money for this trip, what difficulties they faced, or what problems await them upon their return.

Another person might post a photo with their new car. But the fact that they took out a loan for this car, are worried about monthly payments, or have other financial obligations is not reflected in the frame.

Therefore, a few beautiful photos cannot be a basis for drawing conclusions about a person's entire life.

Filters and edits can change reality

Most images on Instagram are edited before being posted. Lighting, color, angles, special effects, and filters can make even an ordinary photo look attractive.

In some cases, appearance, body shape, facial features, or the environment in videos and photos are also altered with the help of digital tools.

As a result, a person might confuse the image on the screen with their appearance in real life. Especially for people with low self-confidence or those who frequently compare themselves to others, it is likely that they will fall under the influence of such images more quickly.

The "perfect life" is sometimes a source of income

Not every beautiful image on Instagram is posted as a personal memory. For many bloggers, the image formed on the page is part of their professional work.

The display of a luxurious life, expensive items, travels, and constant purchases can attract a specific audience. This creates opportunities to earn income through advertising, partnerships, and promoting various products.

For this reason, the image of an "ideal life" on some pages looks more like a marketing strategy than personal reality. The blogger chooses the most attractive moments to create a specific impression on the audience.

Of course, this does not mean that all bloggers or all photos on social media are fake. The point is that it is not right to accept the image seen on the screen as the complete truth.

How does comparing oneself to others' lives affect a person?

Regularly comparing oneself to others on social media can increase dissatisfaction, envy, feelings of worthlessness, and mental pressure in some people.

The reason is simple: a person knows all aspects of their own life, but only sees the parts of others that are shown to the public. As a result, they compare their own daily life, full of problems, with the most beautiful moments of others.

Such a comparison is not fair. Because on one side is the whole reality, and on the other are specially selected images.

It is especially important that young people do not accept images on social media as the standard regarding appearance, financial opportunities, travels, and personal relationships.

What should you pay attention to when using Instagram?

It is not necessary to give up social media entirely. Through them, one can get news, learn knowledge, communicate with loved ones, and discover new opportunities. The important thing is to know how to use them.

The following simple rules will help with this:

Do not compare your life to others'. Everyone's opportunities, circumstances, and life paths are different.

Do not believe every image you see. A photo or video can show only a part of reality.

Follow pages that make you feel negative less often. If certain content causes you to be dissatisfied with yourself, you can stop following it.

Control your time. Instead of spending hours on social media, allocate that time to family, friends, sports, and personal development.

Value your own achievements. Looking at the big events in others' lives, do not consider your own small successes as insignificant.

Life is much broader than the photos on the screen

Every person on Instagram has their own story. Someone shows their happy moments, someone shares their achievements, and someone else displays only the positive sides of their life.

But no page can reflect a person's entire life. Because in real life, there are worries that were not photographed, dreams that were never told to anyone, difficulties that were overcome, and unseen hard work.

Therefore, do not consider yourself unhappy by looking at the lives of others on the screen. Your life might also be ideal in someone else's imagination. Most importantly, it is not how you look to others, but how satisfied you are with your own life.