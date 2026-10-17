In Surkhandarya, a 5th-grade student drives his neighbor's Spark

·35·Society
In Surkhandarya, a 5th-grade student drives his neighbor's Spark

It was revealed that a 5th-grade student in the Jarkurgan district of Surkhandarya region drove a Spark car belonging to his neighbor. He even recorded the process on video and posted it on social networks.

According to the regional Road Safety Department, the incident involved a student from school No. 19, and the video caused widespread discussion on the internet.

Following this, road safety officers conducted a preventive conversation with the boy and his mother and took appropriate measures.

The mother stated that she was unaware of her son driving the car. She mentioned that her child is interested in cars and looks up to older kids. She also noted that she enrolls her son in English and mathematics clubs and stated that she will pay more serious attention to his upbringing.

The student expressed regret for his actions and promised not to repeat such an incident again. He also called on his peers to obey traffic rules.

Surkhandarya regionSpark carRoad Safety Departmentschool No. 19
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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