Raids Begin in Tashkent to Clear Bus Lanes

Strict measures are being taken in our capital to ensure the safety and efficiency of public transport, and to ensure passengers reach their destinations on time. Officers of the Traffic Safety Department of the Main Directorate of Internal Affairs of Tashkent have launched special operations to ensure buses move freely along routes without any obstacles.

Currently, traffic control inspectors are closely monitoring strict compliance with the rules for using the specially marked "A" lanes established on the streets of the capital.

Eliminating Obstacles and Preventing Congestion

The main purpose of these raid operations is to completely eliminate negative situations such as illegal stopping or movement of passenger cars in lanes designated for buses. The main consequences of such violations are as follows:

Schedule Disruption: It causes buses to be delayed from their scheduled times and forces passengers to wait longer at stops.

Artificial Congestion: Due to the occupied dedicated lane, large buses are forced to merge into the general traffic flow, which sharply increases the level of congestion on central streets.

Rapid Control and Legal Liability

Representatives of the Traffic Safety Department call on all drivers in our capital to unconditionally comply with traffic rules and not to unjustifiably occupy lanes designated for public transport.

Direction of Measures Actions Taken and Consequences Monitoring of Stops and Lanes Cars left at bus stops and in special lanes will be identified, and measures will be taken against them. Photo and Video Recording Violations are recorded using modern surveillance cameras and inspectors' body cameras. Administrative Measures Fines prescribed by law will be applied to any driver who fails to comply with regulations and blocks the lane.

Zamin Commentary: In a megapolis like Tashkent, the only way to develop public transport is to give priority to buses. However, unfortunately, many drivers continue to consider "A" lanes as personal parking or a convenient travel strip. These strict raids launched by the Traffic Safety Department serve to improve driver culture and protect the rights of hundreds of thousands of passengers. Compliance with rules is mandatory for all of us.

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