In Andijan, a truck with failed brakes crashed into seven cars. There are casualties

·55·Society
In Andijan, a truck with failed brakes crashed into seven cars. There are casualties

In Bulakbashi district of Andijan region, a truck with a malfunctioning brake system collided with seven cars. As a result, three people died, and another four were hospitalized. This was reported by the regional Road Safety Department.

According to the report, the accident occurred on October 10 at around 09:40 on Konchilar Street in the "Neftchilar" neighborhood of the district.

According to preliminary data, a HOWO truck loaded with soil, driven by a 1978-born driver, was moving in the "Neftchilar — Kulla" direction. Due to a malfunction in the brake system, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

As a result, the truck crashed into oncoming Cobalt, Nexia, BYD Song Plus, and Nexia-2 cars, as well as Nexia-3, Damas, and Matiz cars parked on the roadside. The collision also caused damage to shops along the street.

Three citizens died at the scene. The truck driver and three others were taken to the district hospital with various injuries.

In connection with this incident, the Investigation Department of the Bulakbashi District Internal Affairs Department has initiated a criminal case under Part 3 of Article 266 of the Criminal Code. Currently, investigative actions are underway to determine all the details of the incident.

Bulakbashi districtbrake system failuretruck accidentRoad Safety Department
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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