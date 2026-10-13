Nighttime collision in Tashkent: Toyota and Tracker-2 crash on a bridge

A traffic accident involving Toyota and Tracker-2 cars occurred in the Yunusabad district of Tashkent. No one was injured as a result of the incident. This was reported by the Tashkent City Road Safety Department.

According to reports, the collision took place on October 12 at around 23:10 on the bridge on Akhmad Donish street.

According to preliminary data, M.J., born in 2007, failed to maintain a safe following distance while driving a Toyota car. As a result, it collided with a Tracker-2 car driven by N.A., born in 1980, which was moving in the same direction.

It is noted that both drivers remained at the scene and were sober. There are no injuries or fatalities as a result of the traffic accident.

Currently, responsible officers of the Tashkent City DIA Road Safety Department are conducting an investigation into the incident.