Secret hotel trade exposed: Recidivist caught selling 1.2 kg of hashish

Photo: Press Service of the Customs Committee

During an operational-search event conducted by law enforcement agencies in one of the central areas of Tashkent, the illegal trade of a large quantity of drugs was curtailed.

Officers from the Anti-Smuggling Department of the State Customs Committee, the State Security Service (SSS), and internal affairs bodies successfully carried out a special operation at one of the hotels in the Yakkasaray district.

Hotel deal and arrest in the act

According to the details of the incident, the criminal plan was carried out as follows:

Special surveillance: A person under the surveillance of law enforcement agencies planned to deliver a large batch of drugs to a pre-arranged buyer;

Confiscated cargo: During the inspection, high-quality "hashish" drugs packed in three separate polyethylene packages with a total weight of 1 kilogram and 233 grams were discovered;

Moment of arrest: The suspect was caught red-handed by the operational team with physical evidence at the moment of counting part of the agreed money from the buyer and handing over the packages containing the deadly poison in return.

Convicted person who hasn't quit his old habits

During the rapid inquiries, important facts regarding the identity of the detained person were revealed:

Recidivist: This citizen had previously been convicted and served a sentence for illegal trafficking and sale of drugs in very large quantities;

Criminal case and investigation: A criminal case has been initiated by the Customs Committee under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code regarding the incident, the suspect has been detained, and investigative actions are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of the year: Over 2.2 tons of drugs intercepted

Official figures released by the customs authorities reflect the scale of the fight against illegal circulation: