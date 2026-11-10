In Namangan, 108 million soums worth of gold found hidden among raisins and walnuts

At Namangan International Airport, gold and jewelry worth 108.5 million soums were discovered during a baggage inspection of a passenger attempting to fly to India. The valuables were hidden inside a package containing a mixture of raisins and walnuts. This was reported by the Customs Committee.

It is reported that officers from the "Namangan Airport" border customs post, in cooperation with the State Security Service's Aviation Security Department and Border Troops personnel, inspected the luggage of a passenger on the "Namangan–Delhi" flight.

During the inspection, a package containing a mixture of raisins and walnuts caught the officers' attention. Upon closer examination of the package, four handmade gold bars and various pieces of jewelry were found inside.

It was determined that the total weight of the valuables was 90.45 grams, with a total value of 108 million 540 thousand soums.

Relevant investigative actions are currently underway regarding this incident.