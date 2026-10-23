Over 1,500 counterfeit banknotes and marijuana found in Bukhara

A case involving the manufacturing of counterfeit banknotes and illegal possession of narcotic substances was uncovered in the Vobkent district of Bukhara region. This was reported by the press service of the Customs Committee.

According to the information, during a search conducted by law enforcement agencies, more than 1,500 counterfeit 2,000-som banknotes were found in the possession of a local citizen. Additionally, an Epson color printer, which may have been used to print the money, was discovered.

During the inspection, seven cannabis plants and 284.71 grams of marijuana were also found in an area associated with the suspect.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the uncovered incidents. Currently, investigative actions are being carried out by the responsible authorities.