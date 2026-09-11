Meat imports in Uzbekistan surge sharply: what are the market prices?

·0·Uzbekistan
Meat imports in Uzbekistan surge sharply: what are the market prices?

Reports have been circulating on social media claiming that meat imports from abroad have been suspended and that prices in markets have risen as a result. However, the Customs Committee stated that there are no disruptions in meat imports into the country.

A “Daryo” correspondent investigated the prices at Chorsu Bazaar in Tashkent. Alongside local beef and mutton, imported products are also being sold at the market stalls.

Currently, beef is being offered around 110–170 thousand UZS, while mutton is priced at around 130–170 thousand UZS. Meanwhile, the price of meat imported from Kazakhstan and Pakistan ranges between 65–90 thousand UZS.

Sellers note that there is a demand for imported meat. Although short-term delivery delays have been observed in some cases, the import of products from abroad has not completely stopped.

According to the Customs Committee, in 2025 Uzbekistan imported $870 million worth of meat products. In January–August 2026, this figure reached $678 million.

Currently, meat products are imported into the country from 29 countries. This year's imports consisted of $519 million for beef, $54.6 million for poultry, and $47.8 million for mutton.

Interestingly, in the first eight months of 2026, meat imports increased by $173 million compared to the same period last year.

Божхона қўмитасиChorsu Bazaarгўшт импортиқозоғистон
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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