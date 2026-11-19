Updated information regarding customs standards and declaration requirements for passengers returning to Uzbekistan from abroad or departing from the country has been released. If an electronic declaration is assessed as low-risk, it can be processed automatically without the involvement of a customs officer. It is also important for passengers to be aware of the established limits for bringing in goods, food, alcohol, tobacco, currency, and jewelry.

Duty-free import limits: how much can you bring in?

The limits for the duty-free import of goods by individuals for non-commercial purposes into Uzbekistan are determined based on the mode of transport.

Via international airports: up to 1,000 US dollars;

Via rail and river transport: up to 500 US dollars;

Via road and pedestrian border crossings: up to 300 US dollars.

In addition to these limits, specific quantitative restrictions are set for certain goods.

Type of goods Duty-free import limit Alcoholic beverages 2 liters Cigarettes 200 pieces Cigars 5 pieces Tobacco 100 grams Perfume 3 items, each not exceeding 300 ml Biologically active supplements (BAS) 10 different types, up to 3 kg in total

In what cases do duty-free import limits not apply?

Duty-free import privileges also depend on the duration of the passenger's stay abroad and the frequency of trips.

According to the information, if a person:

has spent less than 2 days abroad when traveling by road, rail, or river transport;

has spent less than 3 days abroad when traveling by air;

has traveled abroad 3 or more times within one calendar month,

the established duty-free import limits may not apply.

In these cases, there is a possibility that customs duties and other requirements will be imposed when bringing in goods.

Products that can be taken out of Uzbekistan without a declaration

For passengers departing from the country, there are also established limits for taking out certain goods and products without a declaration.

Good or product Limit Cash foreign currency Up to 5,000 US dollars Rice 3 kg Bread and bakery products 5 kg Meat products 2 kg Sugar 2 kg Vegetable oil 2 kg Fruits and vegetables Up to 40 kg Gold jewelry 65 grams Silver jewelry 200 grams

Is it possible to take out more than 100 million soums in cash?

The published information states that the total value of cash in national and foreign currency must not exceed the equivalent of 100 million soums.

Therefore, it is important to check the limits for taking out cash before your trip and ensure that the amount does not exceed the established threshold.

Why is it important to check customs rules before a trip?

Not knowing customs regulations can lead to unnecessary expenses during travel, difficulties in clearing goods, or measures prescribed by law. It is especially important for passengers bringing in large quantities of goods, alcohol, tobacco, BAS, or other products from abroad to know the established limits in advance.

Since customs rules and restrictions are subject to change, it is recommended to check the current requirements through the official sources of the Customs Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan before your trip.