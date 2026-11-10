Citizen caught at border hiding 54 grams of gold inside phone case

A citizen attempting to smuggle gold jewelry was apprehended at the "Oybek" border customs post in the Tashkent region. The individual tried to bypass customs control by concealing the precious items between the phone's body and its case.

According to the Customs Committee, the citizen, who had entered Uzbekistan from a neighboring country, was subjected to a standard inspection. During the control process, a thorough examination of their mobile phone revealed 54 grams of gold jewelry hidden between the device and the case.

It was discovered that the citizen had not declared these jewelry items in the customs declaration. Furthermore, during verbal questioning by customs officers, the individual did not disclose that they were carrying gold items.

Currently, appropriate proceedings are underway regarding the identified case.